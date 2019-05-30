(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 30)

But the average monthly income of households in the bottom 10 percent bracket fell 16.2 percent in nominal terms from 959,000 won ($804) in the first quarter of 2017 to 803,000 won in the same period this year, according to figures from Statistics Korea. In particular, disposable household income -- amount of money available to households for spending and saving after deduction of taxes and other mandatory charges -- plummeted 31.8 percent from 767,262 won to 582,226 won over the cited period.