(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry
(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Seven South Koreans were killed and 19 others went missing after a tourist boat sank in Hungary's Danube River, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.
A total of 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were aboard the cruise when it collided with another vessel and sank in the river in Budapest at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday (local time), the ministry said.
A search is under way for the 19 missing people, the ministry said.
Strong currents due to heavy rainfall are apparently making the rescue operations difficult, foreign news reports said.
The South Korean Embassy in Hungary has set up a team for the rescue and other consular efforts, and is closely coordinating with the local authorities, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)