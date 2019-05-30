Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hungary boat #Korean victim

(2nd LD) 7 South Koreans killed, 19 missing in Hungary cruise sinking: foreign ministry

08:32 May 30, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Seven South Koreans were killed and 19 others went missing after a tourist boat sank in Hungary's Danube River, the foreign ministry here said Thursday.

A total of 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were aboard the cruise when it collided with another vessel and sank in the river in Budapest at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday (local time), the ministry said.

A search is under way for the 19 missing people, the ministry said.

Strong currents due to heavy rainfall are apparently making the rescue operations difficult, foreign news reports said.

The South Korean Embassy in Hungary has set up a team for the rescue and other consular efforts, and is closely coordinating with the local authorities, the ministry said.

An AFP photo shows the scene of an accident on the Danube River in Hungary, where seven South Korean tourists have been confirmed dead after a tourist boat carrying them collided with another cruise on May 29, 2019. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK