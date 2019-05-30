Hydrogen charging station to be installed at parliament
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- A hydrogen charging station will be built at the parliament building in downtown Seoul, in line with the government's efforts to promote the use of cars running on the environment-friendly resource, according to the industry ministry Thursday.
"By installing a hydrogen charging station at the National Assembly, we hope to relieve the public's concern over the safety of hydrogen charging stations," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said during a groundbreaking ceremony.
The new charging station will be ready to be used in six months, the ministry said.
Under the government's vision, the number of hydrogen charging stations, which came to only 14 units in 2018, will rise to 310 units by 2022. The ministry plans to unveil a detailed road map on charging stations in August.
In January, the industry ministry unveiled the so-called hydrogen economy drive, which aims to use hydrogen as the main source of energy for cars instead of fossil fuel.
Over 6 million hydrogen-powered vehicles will be produced by 2040, soaring from around 2,000 units produced through 2018, the ministry said. A hydrogen fuel cell electric car is considered to be environment-friendly as it emits only water vapor as it generates electricity.
