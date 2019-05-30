(U20 World Cup) S. Korea taking on Argentina with knockout spot at stake
KATOWICE, Poland, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's match against Argentina this week to close out Group F action at the FIFA U-20 World Cup may not quite be a must-win situation. But the young Taeguk Warriors should approach it like one, if they want to control their own destiny for the knockout stage.
The top two seeds in Group F will duke it out at Tychy Stadium in Tychy at 8:30 p.m. Friday (local time), or 3:30 a.m. Saturday (Seoul time).
Argentina have already clinched a berth in the round of 16 with two consecutive wins over South Africa and Portugal. South Korea followed up a 1-0 loss to Portugal with a 1-0 victory over South Africa, and they enter Friday's finale in second place with three points.
Portugal also have three points, but South Korea are ahead in goal difference, zero to minus-1. South Africa remain without a point after two consecutive losses.
The top two countries from each of the six groups, and four best third-place teams will move on to the round of 16. It's possible for South Korea to squeeze into the knockouts even if they don't finish in the top two in Group F, and they have reached the round of 16 on some previous occasions as a third seed.
But that will more than likely require some help from teams in other groups. And South Korea head coach Chung Jung-yong said Tuesday, following the South Africa match, that he'd rather not have to go through number crunching at the end of group play, and he wants his players to take care of their own business.
A win over Argentina, which would lift South Korea to six points, will take care of that. Wins by both South Korea and Portugal on Friday will see South Korea, Portugal and Argentina all tied up at six points. Goal difference will be the first tiebreaker, followed by goals scored, but even if South Korea end up in third place, six points should be more than enough.
Through Wednesday's action, two third-seeded teams, the United States from Group D and Portugal from Group F, were sitting at three points, with a chance to reach six points by the end. Poland and Ecuador, out of Groups A and B, finished their group action with four points apiece. Poland, with a tiebreak edge over Ecuador in goal difference, have clinched a knockout spot.
Poland finished with a goal difference of plus-3 and will end up no worse than fourth among No. 3 seeds.
So that's the bar for South Korea, who have a goal difference of zero. Finishing with three points after losing to Argentina will likely spell doom for the team.
Four points could be enough, though having a draw against Argentina won't help in the goal difference department. Since the tournament expanded to 24 countries in 1997, only one country, Zambia in 1999, has failed to reached the knockout stage with four points.
To beat Argentina, which have proven to be the class of Group F after two matches, South Korea must be more consistent on both ends.
Against Portugal, South Korea's initial plan was to lock down defensively, lull the opponents into a false sense of security and pounce on counterattack opportunities. Instead, perhaps carried away by the excitement of their opening match, South Koreans tried to match the more talented Portuguese players pound for pound. The strategy backfired early, as Portugal scored the eventual winner in the seventh minute on a fast break. Their second-half push went for naught.
South Korea came up with a more offense-oriented formation against South Africa. But ironically, their attackers barely had the ball in the first half, as South Africans overwhelmed the opposing defense in a dominant opening 45 minutes.
In coaching parlance, South Korea didn't start that match on time. They turned the tables and put in a much better effort in the second half, only after some locker room pep talk during halftime. Defensive back Kim Hyun-woo headed in the winner in the 69th minute, and South Korea had 16 shot attempts to South Africa's three in the second half.
But South Korea aren't going to get away with playing 45 minutes of football against Argentina, and forward Jeon Se-jin said Wednesday he will take it upon himself to spark the offense that has generated just one goal after two matches.
Jeon and the rest of the forwards have been shut out, with defender Kim Hyun-woo providing the lone goal.
"I feel responsible for the lack of goals from the forward group, but I won't rush anything," he said after practice. "If I can keep my composure, then goals will come."
Argentina have netted seven goals, two each by Adolfo Galch and Ezequiel Barco. Three players have a goal apiece.
As powerful as Argentina may be, Jeon said South Korean players will not be intimidated even before the kickoff.
"Realistically, it's going to be difficult to go up against a team like Argentina," he said. "But I want to just play and see what happens, rather than worry about the result now. If we do what we're supposed to do, we can make a game out of it."
It'll be interesting to see if Argentina will decide to rest some of their top players to avoid injuries, since they've already punched their ticket to the next round, or if they will still go all-in in an attempt to seal the top seed in the group.
A bit of good news for Chung and his dislike for number crunching: Group F countries will be the last ones to play group matches, and they won't have to wait around for anyone to see if the third seed from their group will get in.
