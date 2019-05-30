LG Electronics completes its first U.S. washing machine plant
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it has completed the construction of a new washing machine plant in the United States, which will produce high-end products for the world's largest home appliance market.
A ribbon-cutting was held at the US$360 million facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, with U.S. politicians and senior company officials, the South Korean electronics maker said.
About 600 employees will work on the two main assembly lines for top-load and front-load models to churn out 1.2 million washers a year, LG said.
The Tennessee plant spanning 77,000 square meters will mainly produce high-end washers for the U.S. market.
The facility has been in operation since December, six months ahead of the schedule, as LG ramped up production in the U.S. amid import tariffs by President Donald Trump's administration.
After the U.S. government slapped safeguard duties of up to 20 percent on imported washing machines in February 2018, South Korean companies have sought ways to increase U.S. production to minimize the impact from the trade barriers.
