Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its auto chip will power the upgraded in-vehicle infotainment system of German carmaker Audi's A4 and upcoming models.
Samsung said its Exynos Auto 8890 processor will be on the in-vehicle infotainment system for A4, which will be available in Europe starting in the fall.
The world's largest memory chip maker has been supplying auto chips for Audi's vehicles since 2017 to provide advanced infotainment platform for premium vehicles.
The Exynos Auto 8890 is capable of powering Audi's multimedia interface and it features audio, vehicle status control and navigation display on the in-vehicle infotainment system, Samsung said.
