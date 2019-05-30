Retail sales up in April, led by online malls
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Retail sales in South Korea increased in April, led by online shopping malls that offer faster delivery services and wider selections, data showed Thursday.
The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 10.45 trillion won (US$8.77 billion) last month, up 3.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Sales of 13 major online stores and marketplaces jumped a whopping 14.1 percent on-year to drive overall growth, as more consumers opted to do their grocery shopping online instead of visiting supermarkets.
The rising number of people purchasing vacation packages or electronics goods also led to a sharp increase in sales, according to the ministry.
In contrast, 13 offline retailers, including department stores and discount chains, saw their sales fall 2.9 percent last month.
