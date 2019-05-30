S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to hold bilateral talks in Seoul next week
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will meet bilaterally in Seoul next week to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and ways to boost the alliance between the two countries, the defense ministry said Thursday.
South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan are scheduled to hold one-on-one talks Monday following a trilateral meeting in Singapore a day earlier that will also involve Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, according to the ministry.
Shanahan is set to arrive in Seoul on Sunday for a two-day visit as part of his four-nation trip to Asia.
"During the (bilateral) talks, the two sides plan to discuss ways of cooperation regarding security situations on the Korean Peninsula, and to have in-depth talks on a wide range of alliance issues, such as combined exercises and the transfer of the wartime operational control," the ministry said in a release.
The planned meetings come at a time when negotiations between the United States and North Korea on the North's nuclear programs have been stalled.
In an apparent expression of discontent, North Korea carried out weapons tests twice earlier this month, involving two short-range missiles.
Shanahan, whom U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate as his defense secretary, has been the acting defense secretary since January after James Mattis stepped down in December over policy differences with Trump.
