State pension fund logs 4.83 pct return in Q1
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state pension fund posted a return rate of 4.83 percent in the first quarter of 2019 on the back of solid performances in domestic and foreign stock markets, the fund's operator said Thursday.
The National Pension Fund logged a 7.12-percent investment return from the local stock market in the three-month period, a 14.08-percent yield from investment in overseas stocks, according to the National Pension Service (NPS).
The fund's return rates from investments in domestic and foreign bonds reached 1.27 percent and 4.76 percent, respectively, while the yield for alternative asset investments was tallied at 1.94 percent.
Last year, the national pension fund, the world's third-largest investor, logged a minus 0.9-percent return rate due to unfavorable market conditions, such as trade frictions between the United States and China. The poor performance marked the first time in a decade that the fund's return rate stayed in negative terrain.
The cumulative return rate of the state pension fund, which was launched in 1988, stood at 5.19 percent as of end March, with its total operation profit estimated at 324.7 trillion won.
The NPS, South Korea's top institutional investor, had 675.3 trillion won in assets under its management as of end-March, up 36.5 trillion won from three months earlier.
