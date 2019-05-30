S. Korea's defense chief to visit Singapore for defense diplomacy
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will attend a regional security forum in Singapore this week to promote Seoul's peace-building efforts with North Korea and boost defense ties with key neighbors, his office said Thursday.
The minister will leave for Singapore on Friday to attend the 19th Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue after its venue, set to kick off on the day for a three-day run, the ministry said.
On Saturday, Jeong is scheduled to deliver a speech under the theme of "Korean security, the next steps," through which he will outline the government's efforts for North Korea's denuclearization and the establishment of a lasting peace, according to the ministry.
Jeong will also ask for international support for Seoul's peace efforts, it said.
On the sidelines of the forum, the minister is scheduled to hold bilateral and trilateral talks with defense officials from major countries while staying there.
He is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with his Chinese, British and Singaporean counterparts, as well as officials from the European Union and NATO.
Jeong also will sit down for trilateral talks with acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Sunday, according to the ministry.
"As for one-on-one talks between Jeong and Iwaya, discussions are still underway," a Seoul official said, adding that the two sides are "trying to make a decision in a positive manner."
Jeong and Shanahan will meet bilaterally in Seoul on Monday during the Pentagon chief's two-day trip here.
He will return home on Sunday.
The forum is to take place at a time when negotiations over North Korea's nuclear programs have been effectively stalled since February as the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi ended without any agreements.
In an apparent show of discontent, North Korea carried out weapons tests twice earlier this month, involving two short-range missiles.
The annual Shangri-La Dialogue, launched in 2002, has helped build confidence and foster practical security cooperation by facilitating communication among key policymakers, according to its organizer, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a Britain-based think tank.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
