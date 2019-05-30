Participants in Jeju peace forum discuss resilient peace in Asia
By Song Sang-ho
JEJU, South Korea, May 30 (Yonhap) -- Leading politicians and scholars on Thursday called for Asian countries to do more to enhance mutual trust and cooperation in fostering "resilient peace" in a region plagued by geopolitical rivalries, historical feuds and resurgent nationalism.
Former Austrian President Heinz Fischer, former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama and other participants made their proposals for sustainable peace on the peninsula and beyond during the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on this southern island.
Fischer tried to draw lessons from the European experience of promoting peace through post-war cooperation among erstwhile adversaries, regional integration efforts and institutional frameworks such as the United Nations.
"Are these European lessons for resilient peace relevant for Asia? All of the lessons are global ones," said Fischer, who led Austria from 2004-2016.
"First, never give up on striving for balanced cooperation of adversaries at eye-level ... Only if one seeks cooperation instead of confrontation major challenges can be overcome," he added.
He also stressed the need to uphold generally accepted international treaties and agreements that have so far helped reduce military tensions and promote collective cooperation in fostering world peace.
"Only in an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect for agreements, the global community will succeed to find the necessary balanced solutions to varying interests," he said.
Hatoyama, who led Japan from 2009-2010, called for a regional institutional platform where member countries can conduct diplomacy to enhance mutual understanding and prevent future conflicts.
"What can we do now when in political terms nationalism is rising as globalization has not functioned properly at this time," Hatoyama said.
"In order to restrain parochial nationalism, I think we have to create a regional body based on brotherly love and share the platform to allow member states to exchange their views ... It is important to make efforts to address all conflicts thoroughly through dialogue," he added.
A key topic for the peace forum was resurging nationalism in Asia, which has been driven by various factors, including historical antagonism, territorial feuds and religious conflicts. Analysts cautioned against it, calling for more active political efforts to reduce it.
Won Hee-ryong, governor of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, noted the need to view peace from a more comprehensive perspective in a departure from the current focus on the military domain.
"Our world is now facing serious 'peacelessness' challenges. These include natural hazards triggered by climate change, ocean contamination caused by littering plastic wastes and transnational air pollution due to elusive particulate matter," he said.
"Our world is recognizing 'peace' to have become inclusive of areas other than just national security. This is why Jeju is striving to realize this 'new peace' by shifting to the widened concept," he added.
The three-day forum kicked off on Wednesday under the main theme of "Asia Towards Resilient Peace: Cooperation and Integration."
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)