European club obligations to affect S. Koreans' training camp ahead of friendlies
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- For South Korea's international friendly matches against Australia and Iran early next month, head coach Paulo Bento has picked six players based in Europe.
But club obligations will throw their national team training schedule out of whack, with half of the six not expected to report on the first day of Bento's camp next Monday.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min, Hellas Verona's Lee Seung-woo and Dijon FCO's Kwon Chang-hoon will all have crucial club matches scheduled in the coming days.
None is bigger than the UEFA Champions League final for Son and the Spurs against Liverpool. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. Saturday in Madrid, or 4 a.m. Sunday in Seoul.
It rules out the possibility that Son, South Korea's captain, will be here for the first day of camp at 3 p.m. Monday. The Korea Football Association (KFA) expects Son to join the rest of the national team at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul, either next Tuesday or Wednesday.
If he reports to camp on Wednesday, it'll be two days before South Korea face Australia in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of the capital. The team is scheduled to fly to Busan on the eve of that match.
The tight schedule puts Son's status for the Australia match in doubt, though he should be ready to face Iran on June 11 in Seoul.
Lee's Hellas Verona will be in the two-legged Serie B promotion playoff finals against Cittadella on Thursday and Sunday local time, with a spot in the top-flight Serie A at stake. Also on Thursday and Sunday in France, Kwon and Dijon will play in the two-legged relegation playoffs in the Ligue 1 against Lens. The losing team will play in the second-tier Ligue 2 next season. These two midfielders have also been ruled out for the start of the national team camp.
Meanwhile, three other players from Europe are already in South Korea and have been working out on their own. Holstein Kiel midfielder Lee Jae-sung came home on May 22 and even attended a K League 1 match between his first professional club, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, and Gyeongnam FC last Sunday.
Hwang Hee-chan, who's playing with Hamburger SV on loan from FC Red Bull Salzburg, and Paik Seung-ho, whose La Liga season with Girona FC ended on May 19, are already in South Korea as well.
When announcing his roster Monday, Bento said it was better to have Europe-based players late than never. He said national team players don't have much time to train together before matches, and having someone like Son on board even for just a few days can help the team build chemistry for future matches that count, such as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for later this year.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)