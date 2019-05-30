(LEAD) European club obligations to affect S. Koreans' training camp ahead of friendlies

Lee's Hellas Verona will be in the two-legged Serie B promotion playoff finals against Cittadella on Thursday and Sunday (local time), with a spot in the top-flight Serie A at stake. Also on Thursday and Sunday in France, Kwon and Dijon will play in the two-legged relegation playoffs in the Ligue 1 against Lens. The losing team will play in the second-tier Ligue 2 next season. These two midfielders have also been ruled out for the start of the national team camp, and they will join Son at the NFC on Tuesday evening.

