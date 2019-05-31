Go to Contents
Arrival duty-free shops open in S. Korea

11:00 May 31, 2019

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first on-arrival duty-free shops opened at Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, on Friday.

Three arrival duty-free shops, two in Terminal 1 and one in Terminal 2, handle 10 products, including alcoholic beverages, perfume and cosmetics, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Tobacco products are not available in the shops.

Last year, the government unveiled a plan to allow duty-free shops in arrival terminals in a bid to reduce discomfort experienced by tourists and boost domestic consumption.

The arrival duty-free shops could create hundreds of jobs, the ministry said.

This photo shows the duty-free shop in the Arrivals Hall of Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

