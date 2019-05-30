Man detained for using movie money to cheat taxi drivers
BUSAN, May 30 (Yonhap) -- A jobless man has been detained for paying for taxi rides using fake US$100 bills printed for use in movies and pocketing over 300,000 won ($250) in change, police said Thursday.
The 46-year-old suspect is accused of taking taxies from Gimhae International Airport in Busan four times this month and using fake $100 bills to pay the fares, according to the Busan Gangseo Police Station.
The scam earned him a total of 305,000 won in Korean money in change, it added.
The suspect told police he bought a bundle of 100 fake $100 bills, designed only to be used in movies, for 22,000 won from an internet site in early May. He has never worked in the movie industry.
Taxi drivers accepted the fake bills from the man, as he appeared to have just arrived in the country from abroad and spoke some English. They only discovered later that the bills are marked "For Motion Picture Use Only."
Police investigators have singled out the suspect from among about 400 recent buyers of movie money. They requested an arrest warrant for the suspect.
