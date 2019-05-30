Go to Contents
Rescued sister anxiously awaits news on brother aboard capsized boat in Hungary

17:20 May 30, 2019

NONSAN, South Korea, May 30 (Yonhap) -- A 31-year-old worker at a handicraft shop in South Korea took a leave from work for a trip to Hungary with her brother.

The 28-year-old brother was happy with his first overseas travel meant to help him refresh himself after quitting his job.

They were among 33 South Koreans aboard a sightseeing boat that sank in the Danube River in Budapest Thursday night (local time). It capsized, hit by another river cruise ship.

The sister is among seven rescued South Koreans, while the brother is still missing.

She made a phone call, whimpering, to her parents in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, and told them her brother went missing in the accident.

This EPA photo shows rescue workers watching the Danube River in Budapest, where a boat carrying dozens of South Korean tourists sank, on May 30, 2019. (Yonhap)

Their mother immediately headed to Incheon International Airport, with their father waiting for any related news at home along with their aunt. Their eyes were riveted to the television.

"Most of the other victims are elderly. Our children are (among) the youngest," the father said.

The aunt blamed the tourist firm, which organized the package tour.

"While there are many tour agencies, this accident happened because they chose it," she said.

In Incheon, the neighbors of a family who were aboard the ship are anxious to confirm their fates.

A 38-year-old woman was travelling with her six-year-old daughter and parents in their early 60s.

