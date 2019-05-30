S. Korea's nuclear envoy calls for 'amicable gestures' for progress in nuke talks with N.K.
By Song Sang-ho
JEJU, South Korea, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear negotiator called on Thursday for the United States and North Korea to make "amicable gestures" and "deliberate efforts" to resume their nuclear talks, stressing the window of opportunity will not remain open indefinitely.
Lee Do-hoon, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security, made the remarks amid concerns that Pyongyang's missile launches this month, coupled with Washington's recent seizure of a North Korean ship, could hamper efforts to resume their negotiations.
"We should realize time is on no one's side. ... Each party faces its own domestic political dynamics and a changing international environment. This means the window of opportunity will not or may not remain open indefinitely," he said during the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on this southern resort island.
"In order to make substantive progress in the denuclearization negotiations and the current phase of dialogue, all parties need to make amicable gestures that can chip away this trust deficit accumulated over the years," he added.
The nuclear parley has been stalled since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February collapsed due to differences over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
Since the no-deal summit, Pyongyang has been perceived to be slowly yet steadily escalating tensions by hardening its rhetoric against Washington and launching carefully calibrated military moves such as the launches of short-range projectiles into the East Sea.
The escalatory moves are seen as a tactic by the North to pressure the U.S. to show flexibility in nuclear negotiations so as to secure at least a partial lifting of the sanctions that have crippled its already threadbare economy.
Lee reiterated that sanctions alone can't address the long-standing nuclear quandary.
"We firmly maintain our position that the sanctions will remain in place until we are assured that complete denuclearization has been achieved," he said.
"Yet, one of the most meaningful lessons learned is that the North Korean nuclear issue cannot be resolved through sanctions and pressure alone," he added.
He also warned against making the mistake of "misunderstanding sanctions as a solution," stressing that sanctions are a tool in pursuit of solutions through negotiations.
"In the end, no negotiations means no progress," he said. "You may walk the path of sanctions, but without going through the door of dialogue, you cannot enter the room of resolving the nuclear issue."
Lee also reiterated Seoul's position of sticking to the top-down summit-driven approach to the North's denuclearization, while also acknowledging its limits.
"We believe this top down approach is the most suitable in the current situation where leaders have strong political determination," he said.
"Yet, as we have seen in Hanoi, there are limits to this approach as well. That is why the top-down approach has been and will continue to be supplemented by efforts at the working-level," the envoy added.
