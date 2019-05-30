Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Moon holds emergency meeting on Hungary boat sinking
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Thursday for the use of all available resources, including diplomatic means, to support efforts to search for and rescue more than a dozen South Koreans still missing after their sightseeing boat capsized in Hungary.
He was presiding over an emergency meeting at Cheong Wa Dae with his national security adviser, foreign and defense ministers as well as the state intelligence agency chief and other related senior officials.
----------------
Korean deep-sea divers to take part in rescue operation in Hungary
SEOUL -- A 12-man South Korean rescue team was to leave for Hungary on Thursday night to participate in the search operation for missing Korean tourists who boarded a cruise boat that capsized on the Danube River in Budapest, a government agency said.
The National Fire Agency (NFA) said its rescue team comprising nine deep-sea divers and three officials will leave Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 8 p.m. for the Eastern European country.
----------------
Former visitors to Budapest cite absence of life jackets on Danube cruise ships
SEOUL -- Many South Koreans who previously traveled to Hungary said Thursday a ferry cruise on the Danube River is very popular among tourists visiting its capital Budapest, but they remembered safety measures seemed to be insufficient.
They said they don't remember being offered life jackets or seeing lifeboats during their recent river cruise tours in Budapest.
----------------
S. Korea's aid to N.K. will be used for most vulnerable people: WFP Seoul chief
SEOUL -- The humanitarian assistance South Korea promised to provide to the North via the World Food Programme (WFP) will be used for the most vulnerable populations in the impoverished country, including women and children, the agency's Seoul bureau chief said Thursday.
Lim Hyong-Joon made the remarks during a seminar in Seoul, adding that around 50 monitoring staff members are stationed in the North to check food situations in the country.
----------------
Foreign ministry decides to fire diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry decided Thursday to fire a diplomat for leaking the content of a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The decision was made at the ministry's disciplinary panel held earlier in the day, ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said. Another official who was also investigated for relaying the diplomat a copy of the conversation received a penalty of three-month wage reduction.
----------------
Huawei opens its first 5G lab in Seoul in low-key ceremony
SEOUL -- Huawei Technologies Co. opened its first 5G lab in South Korea on Thursday to expand its presence in the South Korean market, but the ceremony was held in a low-key mode amid a tussle with the United States over its telecom equipment.
The Chinese telecom equipment and handset giant said it will invest US$5 million in the 5G Open Lab to develop technologies related to cloud, virtual reality and augmented reality, connected cars, robots and smart factories, to expand the application of its 5G network in various areas.
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-U.S. nuclear envoy dismisses notion of S. Korea stuck between U.S., N.K.
JEJU -- A former chief U.S. nuclear envoy said Thursday that South Korea still has a "very big" influence over nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, dismissing the notion that it has been stuck in the middle with little wiggle room.
Joseph Yun, former U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, made the remarks amid concerns that the South has been in a predicament with the United States pressuring it to put up a united front as an ally and the North pressing it to promote the "interests of ethnic Koreans."
----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Actor Song Kang-ho attributes his new nickname to 'Parasite'
SEOUL -- Veteran actor Song Kang-ho, star of "Parasite," earned a new nickname -- "award fairy" -- last week after the film won the top prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
"It's so funny. I didn't even imagine me being called that," Song said, laughing, during an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
