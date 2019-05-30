N. Korea's media highlight Red Cross activities to fight drought
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Thursday highlighted Red Cross activities to minimize the damage caused by a drought that has apparently hit many parts of the communist state.
"In cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the RCS (North Korea's Red Cross Society) drew up an anti-drought emergency action program," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"And it has steadily increased the number of volunteers to strengthen its emergency response ability," it added.
The KCNA did not, however, elaborate on the extent of the damage caused by the drought.
North Korean media outlets have reported on growing concerns over drought, calling for all-out efforts to fight it and minimize its detrimental impact on crops and harvests.
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper, earlier reported that the country's precipitation level during the first five months of this year was the lowest since 1917.
The ongoing drought is feared to aggravate food shortages apparently caused by years of unfavorable weather conditions.
The World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization reported recently that the country's crop output last year hit its lowest level since 2008, adding that an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of its population, are in urgent need of food.
Earlier this month, the IFRC announced a plan to provide 15 mobile water pumps to North Korea to help ease suffering from worsening water shortages.
