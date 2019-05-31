Korean Embassy in U.S. strives to regroup after diplomat's firing
WASHINGTON, May 30 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Embassy in Washington appeared keen to move forward Thursday after one of its diplomats was fired for leaking the content of a phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The diplomat was dismissed the same day by a disciplinary panel at South Korea's foreign ministry following revelations he relayed parts of the May 7 phone call to an opposition party lawmaker. Another official accused of handing the diplomat a copy of the conversation was given a three-month wage reduction.
During the call, Moon reportedly asked Trump to visit Seoul immediately after his May 25-28 trip to Japan, and Trump proposed a short stop in Seoul on his way back home from Tokyo.
The lawmaker, Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, disclosed the conversation early this month and accused the president of "begging" Trump to visit.
The mishap occurred at a particularly sensitive time as the two countries make preparations for Trump's visit to South Korea in late June.
Some have expressed concern it could hurt confidence between the allies.
According to multiple sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je has expressed regret and a sense of moral responsibility in conversations with his staff.
At a regular meeting earlier this week, he also urged all diplomats to stay focused on pending issues, including preparations for Trump's visit to Seoul.
Adding to the embassy's woes, the Board of Audit and Inspection, South Korea's state auditor, is currently conducting a regular audit of the embassy.
In a Facebook post dated May 23, Cho revealed his distress over the unfolding circumstances.
"Although it is difficult for me, as chief of mission, to face the Korean people with my head held high, following the recent event at our embassy, I visited Congress yesterday in order to fulfill my obligations," he wrote, describing his meeting with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)