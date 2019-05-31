N. Korea confirms outbreak of African swine fever
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has confirmed an outbreak of African swine fever, possibly adding to the country's already dire food situation and prompting South Korea to guard against possible spread of the animal disease in areas bordering the North.
North Korea reported the outbreak of the swine fever at a farm in its northern Jagang Province, which borders China, to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) on Thursday.
Although African swine fever is not harmful to people, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available. Since its outbreak in China in August, the disease has spread to neighboring countries, like Mongolia and Vietnam.
South Korea remains wary about possible spread of the disease from North Korea through wild pigs that may cross the border.
The outbreak adds to concerns about its impact on North Korea's food situation as the country is suffering severe food shortages, amid global sanctions and years of unfavorable weather conditions.
The World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization said earlier that North Korea's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008. An estimated 10 million people in North Korea, 40 percent of its population, are in urgent need of food, they said.
