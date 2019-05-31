2005 -- The flow of water through the restored stream of the Cheonggyecheon in central Seoul is successfully tested. Cheonggyecheon, a 5.8-kilometer creek flowing west to east through downtown Seoul, was covered with concrete for roads in 1948 after South Korea was liberated from Japan. In July 2003, then Seoul Mayor Lee Myung-bak, who later became president, initiated a project to remove the elevated highway and restore the stream.

