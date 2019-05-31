Go to Contents
Seoul shares open lower on tech, auto losses

09:23 May 31, 2019

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, led by losses in technology and automotive shares, bucking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.23 points, or 0.50 percent, to reach 2,028.57 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics shed 0.59 percent, while major chipmaker SK hynix dipped 1.21 percent. LG Electronics lost 0.89 percent.

Carmakers got off to a weak start, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor plunging 2.58 percent. Its sister company, Kia Motors, tumbled 4.49 percent, while auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis dived 4.49 percent.

However, top chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.76 percent, while the nation's No. 1 mobile carrier, SK Telecom, inched up 0.80 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,192.60 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.80 won from the previous session's close.

