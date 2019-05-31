N. Korea had US$74 mln worth of frozen assets in U.S. last year: Treasury report
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- About US$74 million worth of North Korean assets in the United States were frozen as of last year as part of sanctions, up 17.3 percent from a year earlier, a Treasury Department report showed Friday.
The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control gave the figure in its Terrorist Assets Report. The North Korean assets frozen as of 2017 totaled $63.4 million.
The report showed that the U.S. also froze $107.41 million and $35.07 million worth of Iranian and Syrian assets, respectively, last year. The two countries are on the U.S. blacklist along with North Korea.
North Korea was placed on Washington's list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1988 for its bombing of a South Korean airliner that killed all 115 people aboard.
It was taken off the list in 2008 in exchange for progress in denuclearization talks but the U.S. put the North back on the list in 2017, making the communist state subject to economic restrictions, including freezing assets in the name of its blacklisted people or entities.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)