(LEAD) Families of Hungary boat sinking victims leave for Budapest
SEOUL/BUDAPEST, May 31 (Yonhap) -- More than 40 family members of South Korean victims of the deadly boat sinking in Hungary left for the eastern European country Friday to receive updates on rescue efforts.
Ten family members headed first to Hungary at around 1 a.m. Friday, followed by the departure of others.
They kept mum when asked by reporters about how they feel at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul,
"I don't know what to say. Please have a good meal and a safe trip," a man said, seeing off a family member.
Seven South Koreans died and 19 others went missing after a tourist boat carrying them capsized in a river in Budapest late Wednesday (local time),
The accident occurred amid heavy rain when a larger cruise vessel collided with the boat carrying a total of 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members in the Danube River in downtown Budapest.
"Some family members heard about the tragedy belatedly as they were at school or work. They are in a state of shock," said an official at the tour agency, Verygoodtour, which organized the trip.
Most of the victims, aged between 40-50, came as families on the package tour. A list of the travelers includes a six-year-old girl.
Rescue operations are under way, but have faced setbacks amid strong currents and high waters. No additional survivors have yet been found.
Of the dead, two have been identified as they carried identification cards. The five others have yet to be identified.
Mourners expressed their condolences to the victims by putting flowers and candles on a riverside near a bridge near the accident scene.
Condolence flowers were placed near the exit of the South Korean Embassy in Budapest. A yellow ribbon tied to the iron-wall was also found in a symbol of tribute to the victims.
