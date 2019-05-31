N.K. newspaper reports on African swine fever, stays silent on outbreak
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Friday carried a series of articles on the dangers of African swine fever sweeping Asia but stopped short of reporting its outbreak in the country's northern region.
The Rodong Sinmun carried three articles on African swine fever, saying that China is suffering the most from the disease, which is "highly epidemic and very dangerous."
Such extensive coverage came one day after North Korea reported the outbreak of the disease at a farm in the Jagang Province bordering China to the World Organization for Animal Health.
According to the submitted report, of the total pigs in the farm, 77 died and the other 22 were culled due to the fever. It marks the first occurrence of the disease in North Korea.
The newspaper, however, did not mention its outbreak in the country.
"The epidemic disease is spreading rapidly to Asian countries recently, causing great concern to the international community," the newspaper said.
Although African swine fever is not harmful to people, it is fatal and highly infectious for pigs, with no cure currently available.
Since its outbreak in China in August, the disease has spread to neighboring countries, including Mongolia and Vietnam.
Wary of its possible spread across the border, the Seoul government held an emergency meeting earlier in the day and stepped up quarantine efforts in the border areas.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)