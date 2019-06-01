Bucheon Int'l Fantastic Film Festival to open later this month
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's largest annual genre film festival will open later this month in Bucheon, just west of Seoul, featuring 288 movies from 49 countries.
The 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BiFan) will run from June 27 to July 7 under the motto of "Love, Fantasy and Adventure," with special attention to science-fiction flicks, according to the organizers Saturday.
Its official poster is inspired by the 1982 sci-fi film "Blade Runner" by Ridley Scott, which is set in a dystopian city in 2019.
Audiences can check out Godzilla, Gamera, and other monster movies in the "Robots: Future Beyond the Human Race" program, where classic robot flicks, like "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," will be shown.
Moreover, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Korean film industry, the festival will screen 13 Korean genre movies of musical, sci-fi, horror and monster genres, titled "A Crazy Chronicle of Korean Genre Cinema." It features films from the 1949 musical "Blue Hill" to the 2003 mystery horror "A Tale of Two Sisters."
Opening the festival will be the Asian premiere of Mexican director Edgar Nito's "The Gasoline Thieves" that narrates a realistic story about the fuel-stealing phenomenon in the Central American country.
The closing film is Korean director Ko Myoung-sung's mystery thriller "The 12th Suspect," featuring a murder investigation routine that touches guilt, ideology and opportunism in the era of the post Korean War.
Eight films, including "Abyss: The Girl's Eye" by Chang Hyun-sang and "Lapse" by Chae Soo-eung, will vie for prize in the Korean Fantastic section.
To the Bucheon Choice competition, aimed at highlighting new trends, Ant Timpson's "Come to Daddy," Talal Selhami's "Achoura" and 10 other movies were invited.
Actress Kim Hye-soo will decorate the festival's special silver-screen star section. Her 10 best movies like "Tazza: The High Rollers" (2006), "The Thieves" (2012) and "Default" (2012) will be screened during the period.
The opening ceremony of BiFan will be broadcast live on SBS.
brk@yna.co.kr
