Full text of BOK's statement on monetary policy decision

Looking ahead, the Board will conduct monetary policy so as to ensure that the recovery of economic growth continues and consumer price inflation can be stabilized at the target level over a medium-term horizon, while paying attention to financial stability. As it is expected that the domestic economy will continue to grow at a rate that does not diverge significantly from its potential level and it is forecast that inflationary pressures on the demand side will not be high, the Board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance. In this process it will carefully monitor developments such as the U.S.-China trade dispute, any changes in the economies and monetary policies of major countries, financial and economic conditions in emerging market economies, the trend of increase in household debt, and geopolitical risks, while examining their effects on domestic growth and inflation.

