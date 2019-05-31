Nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to discuss N. Korea in Singapore
SINGAPORE, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan plan to have trilateral talks in Singapore on Friday to explore ways to break the current impasse in negotiations on North Korea's denuclearization, officials said.
The closed-door meeting between Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs; U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun; and Kenji Kanasugi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, is planned later in the day on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue under way in Singapore, according to the officials.
It is quite unusual for the top nuclear negotiators to attend the security forum attended mostly by defense ministers and top-level military officers.
The three envoys last met in Washington on March 7.
"Lee also plans to meet bilaterally with his Japanese counterpart in the morning and with the U.S. official in the afternoon, though the exact schedule is yet to be fixed," an official well-versed in the matter said.
Biegun is believed to have been in Singapore, while Lee and Kanasugi are on their way here, according to another official.
"The meetings are to share their assessment of the current situations regarding the North's nuclear issues and to fine-tune their message toward Pyongyang in order to keep the dialogue alive," he added.
On Thursday, the State Department said in a release that Biegun will visit Singapore from May 31-June 2 to attend the dialogue and to meet the officials "to discuss continued coordination on our goal of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."
Negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang are at a stalemate following the no-deal summit in February between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi.
In his speech, Lee called on the U.S. and North Korea to strive further to resume their nuclear talks, stressing the window of opportunity will not remain open indefinitely.
