Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin takes ex-agent to court for fraud
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Los Angeles Dodgers' South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin has taken his former agent to court over fraud charges.
Legal industry sources said Friday that Ryu has accused ex-agent Jeon Seung-hwan for doctoring Ryu's endorsement contract with a local food company and pocketing extra cash for himself in the process.
According to the sources, the first trial of Jeon was held last month, and another one is scheduled for June.
Jeon is accused of signing one deal with the food company and presenting Ryu with another, forged deal at a lower amount. Ryu is alleging that Jeon took the difference, though the exact amount has not been disclosed. Ryu was the corporate spokesman for the company from 2013 to 2015.
One source said the trial could drag on, and Ryu may be called in to testify in court.
Jeon was Ryu's agent when the left-hander signed a six-year, US$36 million contract with the Dodgers in 2013, becoming the first player to jump from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to the majors.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)