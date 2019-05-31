Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin shuts down Mets for 8th win, cements NL Pitcher of Month case

With his fourth scoreless start of the season, Ryu has further bolstered his case for the NL Pitcher of the Month award. He went 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA in six starts this month, with both the win total and the ERA being best in the NL. Ryu held opponents to only three earned runs in 45 2/3 innings, and struck out 36 while walking three in that span.