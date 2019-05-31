Yonhap, FTC ink MOU on video product reviews
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's key wire service Yonhap News Agency on Friday signed an interim deal with the nation's antitrust watchdog to create video reviews of consumer products.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was inked between Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, and Kim Sang-jo, head of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
The envisioned video content, dubbed the Korean version of the U.S. magazine Consumer Reports and to be posted on YouTube, will be based on reviews of home electronics, food and other consumer products by the Korea Consumer Agency and other consumer groups.
The video reviews, which will focus on the process of comparative experiments rather than results, are expected to provide consumers with detailed and graphic information more effectively and speedily.
Video product reviews will be created by the staff of TongTong TV, Yonhap News Agency's entertainment news channel on YouTube and TongTong Living, Yonhap's YouTube channel on K-pop and consumer products.
Those video product reviews will have subtitles in foreign languages, helping South Korean products make forays into overseas markets.
The number of the two channels' subscribers stands at 450,000, nearly half of whom are based in Indonesia, Vietnam and other foreign countries.
