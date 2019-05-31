After another gem, Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin virtual lock for NL Pitcher of Month
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The case is closed.
After tossing his fourth scoreless start of the season, all of them coming in May, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers has all but locked down the National League (NL) Pitcher of the Month award.
Ryu threw 7 2/3 shutout innings against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time). He scattered four hits and had seven strikeouts against just one walk. He leads the NL with eight wins and is tops in all of baseball with a 1.48 ERA.
The left-hander has been nearly unhittable in May. He finished the month with a perfect 5-0 record and a miniscule 0.59 ERA across 45 2/3 innings. That's the most wins and the lowest ERA among all NL pitchers this month. He struck out 36 and issued only three walks in those innings.
The dominant stretch puts Ryu in a prime position to become only the second South Korea to win the monthly pitching honors.
Former Dodgers starter Park Chan-ho remains the only South Korean to have earned the monthly pitching award. He did so in July 1998, when he went 4-0 in six starts with a 1.05 ERA.
Ryu tossed a complete game shutout on May 7 against the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed a 32-inning scoreless streak this month, broken up in his previous start by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ryu may just have started another streak, having now held opponents off the board in his last 11 innings.
Among other contenders for the monthly award, Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers went 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA in five May start. The Braves' Mike Soroka went 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA in May, and neither pitcher will get a chance to improve on those numbers this month.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)