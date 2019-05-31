Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea says nuclear talks won't resume unless U.S. comes up with new calculation
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday its negotiations with the United States won't resume unless Washington comes up with a "new method of calculation," blaming the U.S. for the collapse of the summit between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
A North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson made the remark, saying that the U.S. is attempting to shift the blame onto the North for the deadlocked situation, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Unless the United States puts aside the current method of calculation and comes forward with a new method of calculation, the DPRK-U.S. dialogue will never be resumed and by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomy," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.
------------
N. Korea says Russian wheat arrives in North
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Saturday received Russian wheat in aid, the country's state news agency said.
An unspecified amount of wheat, donated by Russia through the World Food Program, arrived in North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency reported in a one-sentence dispatch, without providing any further details.
In February, Russia said it was considering providing North Korea with 50,000 tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance at the request of Pyongyang, according Russia's Tass news agency.
------------
N. Korea slams Bolton as 'security-destroying advisor,' 'human defect'
SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea sharply criticized U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Monday, calling him "a security-destroying adviser," a "structurally defective guy" and a "human defect" that "deserves an earlier vanishing."
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry unleashed the vituperation, bristling at Bolton's denunciation of the communist nation's recent missile launches as a violation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
"As for the UNSC 'resolutions' which Bolton recklessly referred to, we have neither recognized nor bound by them, because those 'resolutions' are illegal and outrageous ones that completely deny the rights to existence and development of a sovereign state, as we have already stated several times," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.
------------
N. Korea's media highlight Red Cross activities to fight drought
SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Thursday highlighted Red Cross activities to minimize the damage caused by a drought that has apparently hit many parts of the communist state.
"In cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the RCS (North Korea's Red Cross Society) drew up an anti-drought emergency action program," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"And it has steadily increased the number of volunteers to strengthen its emergency response ability," it added.
------------
N. Korea confirms outbreak of African swine fever
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has confirmed an outbreak of African swine fever, possibly adding to the country's already dire food situation and prompting South Korea to guard against possible spread of the animal disease in areas bordering the North.
North Korea reported the outbreak of the swine fever at a farm in its northern Jagang Province, which borders China, to the World Organization for Animal Health on Thursday.
Of the farm's 99 pigs, 77 of them died from the fever, and the rest were culled by the North Korean authority, according to Seoul's agriculture ministry Friday.
(END)