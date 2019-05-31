Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Bolton says N. Korean missile tests are breaches of U.N. resolutions
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Saturday North Korea's latest missile launches are violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning the communist state from such weapons tests.
He made the remark at a press conference in Tokyo, Reuters reported, ahead of a scheduled state visit to Japan by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Bolton was quoted as saying that there was "no doubt" the missile tests violated UNSC resolutions.
------------
Trump says he's still confident of N. Korean leader's promise to denuke
SEOUL, May 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is not disturbed by the latest missile launches by North Korea and still has confidence that the country's leader Kim Jong-un will keep his denuclearization promise.
"North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me," Trump tweeted while on a state visit to Japan.
"I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me," he said.
------------
White House says Trump feels good about ties with Kim, his denuke commitment
WASHINGTON, May 26 (Yonhap) -- The White House has said that U.S. President Donald Trump feels "good" about his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Kim's denuclearization commitment despite Pyongyang's recent missile launches.
Presidential press secretary Sarah Sanders made the remarks on Sunday after Trump tweeted that Pyongyang's launch of two short-range missiles on May 9, the second such military move in less than a week, involved only "small weapons," and expressed his "confidence" in Kim.
"Look, the president's focus in all of this process is on continuing the very good relationship that he has with Chairman Kim. And he feels good that the chairman will stay firm with the commitment that he made to the president and move towards denuclearization," Sanders said in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press.
------------
Trump urges Kim to seize chance to transform N.K. through denuclearization
TOKYO/SEOUL, May 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to transform his impoverished country thorough denuclearization, saying "only bad" can happen with his nuclear arms.
Trump also said that though some of his advisers think the North's recent missile launches could have violated U.N. sanctions, he views them "differently" in a sign of his desire to keep diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang alive.
"We continue to hope that Chairman Kim seizes the opportunity to transform his country through denuclearization. It is a country with tremendous economic and other potentials," the president said during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following their summit in Tokyo.
------------
U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
WASHINGTON, May 28 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program is in conflict with U.N. Security Council resolutions but stopped short of condemning its missile launches earlier this month.
North Korea fired short-range missiles on May 9 in apparent frustration with stalled negotiations with the U.S.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters in Tokyo over the weekend that the launches were in violation of U.N. resolutions that ban the North's use of ballistic missile technology.
------------
Pentagon chief says N.K. launches violated U.N. resolutions
WASHINGTON, May 29 (Yonhap) -- Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Wednesday that North Korea's missile launches this month were a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, adding to the confusion over the U.S. views.
North Korea launched short-range missiles on May 9 in apparent protest over stalled negotiations with the U.S. While U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton condemned them as a breach of UNSC resolutions, which ban the North's use of ballistic missile technology, President Donald Trump said he views them "differently" and referred to the missiles as "small weapons."
Asked to clarify, the State Department said Tuesday that the entire North Korean weapons of mass destruction program is in conflict with the resolutions but stopped short of singling out the missile launches.
------------
S. Korea's nuclear envoy calls for 'amicable gestures' for progress in nuke talks with N.K.
JEJU, South Korea, May 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear negotiator called on Thursday for the United States and North Korea to make "amicable gestures" and "deliberate efforts" to resume their nuclear talks, stressing the window of opportunity will not remain open indefinitely.
Lee Do-hoon, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security, made the remarks amid concerns that Pyongyang's missile launches this month, coupled with Washington's recent seizure of a North Korean ship, could hamper efforts to resume their negotiations.
"We should realize time is on no one's side. ... Each party faces its own domestic political dynamics and a changing international environment. This means the window of opportunity will not or may not remain open indefinitely," he said during the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on this southern resort island.
------------
Bolton says Trump dictates policy on N. Korea
WASHINGTON, May 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton threw his weight behind President Donald Trump's policy on North Korea on Thursday following the emergence of an apparent disagreement between the two men.
Bolton said in an interview with Sky News that he is the national security adviser, not the national security decision-maker, "and obviously the president dictates the policy."
"And that's certainly true on North Korea as well," he said.
------------
N. Korea had US$74 mln worth of frozen assets in U.S. last year: Treasury report
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- About US$74 million worth of North Korean assets in the United States were frozen as of last year as part of sanctions, up 17.3 percent from a year earlier, a Treasury Department report showed Friday.
The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control gave the figure in its Terrorist Assets Report. The North Korean assets frozen as of 2017 totaled $63.4 million.
The report showed that the U.S. also froze $107.41 million and $35.07 million worth of Iranian and Syrian assets, respectively, last year. The two countries are on the U.S. blacklist, along with North Korea.
