(4th LD) BOK freezes key rate at 1.75 pct, but prospects grow for rate cut
(ATTN: ADDS BOK chief's remarks, analyst's comments in paras 12-17; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75 percent Friday amid lingering concerns over weaker economic growth, but prospects for a rate cut grew as one board member cast a dissenting vote.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to leave the bellwether rate steady for the sixth straight month after raising it by a quarter percentage point in November last year.
The BOK's wait-and-see stance had been widely expected as South Korea's economy shows some signs of a downturn in exports and tepid domestic demand amid protracted U.S.-China trade tensions.
There are growing arguments for the BOK to cut the key rate as an escalating trade feud between the United States and China is hurting global demand for South Korean goods.
But some analysts said the BOK is unlikely to ease its monetary policy anytime soon, citing risks of capital flight as a rate cut would help facilitate the Korean won's decline against the U.S. dollar.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol told reporters that Cho Dong-chul, who is considered the most dovish among the seven-member monetary policy board, called for the central bank to cut its key rate by a quarter percentage point.
Many analysts view a dissenting vote as signaling a possible change in the BOK's policy in the coming months.
Lee, however, cautioned against reading too much into the dissenting vote, saying it is "a bit forced to view it as a signal" of monetary easing.
"It is not a situation where (the BOK) copes with a rate cut," Lee told reporters.
Lee expected the Korean economy to recover later this year, helped by expansionary fiscal policies and a steady recovery in exports and facility investment.
Yet Lee acknowledged that growing uncertainties over the U.S.-China trade feud are also concerns.
"Compared with economic forecasts in April, there is a more worrisome situation," Lee said. "Uncertainties concerning the forecast path have risen, largely due to the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute."
Washington and Beijing appear to be bracing for a longer trade war, with China preparing for a plan to restrict exports of rare earths to the U.S.
Still, Lee said the BOK needs to consider financial stability at home, as well as global economic uncertainties, citing a "very high" level of household debt.
Although Lee stopped short of providing an obvious clue for a future rate cut, some analysts anticipated that the BOK may cut the key rate later this year.
Kang Seung-won, a bond strategist at NH Investment & Securities, said the BOK is likely to cut the key rate in October or November this year.
"In the second half of this year, downside risks are expected to prevail the risks of financial stability," Kang said in a research note.
In a statement, the BOK reiterated its stance that the Korean economy is recovering, and it will keep its monetary policy accommodative.
The BOK "judges that the domestic economy has recovered slightly from its slowdown in the 1st quarter, as consumption has continued to grow, albeit slowly."
"Looking ahead, the board will carry out monetary policy so as to ensure that the recovery of economic growth continues and consumer price inflation can be stabilized at the target level over the medium term, while paying attention to financial stability," it said.
"As it is expected that the domestic economy will continue to grow at a rate that does not diverge significantly from its potential level and it is forecast that inflationary pressures on the demand side will not be high, the board will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance," the BOK said.
The rate freeze came as South Korea's export-reliant economy is struggling with a drawn-out trade dispute between the United States and China, and weaker private consumption at home.
Exports fell 2 percent in April from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall to the fifth consecutive month, according to government data.
Outbound shipments came to US$48.86 billion for April, down from the $49.85 billion tallied a year earlier.
Meanwhile, consumer price growth stayed below the 1 percent threshold for the fourth consecutive month in April.
Consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in April from a year earlier, and the reading is the lowest for any April since 2015.
Earlier this month, the state-run Korea Development Institute think tank suggested that the nation's monetary policy needs to be substantially accommodative, citing weaker inflation and slowing demand at home and abroad.
South Korea's economy contracted 0.3 percent in the first quarter from three months earlier, marking the worst performance since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)