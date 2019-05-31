DRAM prices continue to fall in May on weak demand: report
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Prices of DRAM products for computers continued to fall this month on weak demand and a high level of inventory by major suppliers, a market tracker's price chart showed Friday.
The average price of 8-gigabit DDR4 DRAM, a benchmark price for the category, stood at US$3.75, slipping 6.3 percent down from a month ago and cut by more than half from a historic high of $8.20 in September, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
While DRAM prices kept trending downward this year, the pace of the latest decline has slowed compared with the previous month's 12.3 percent on-month fall.
"Inventory levels kept rising for DRAM suppliers due to lukewarm trade," TrendForce said. "We will see suppliers' profitability facing further shrinkage as industry prices continue to dive in the second quarter."
TrendForce predicted contract prices for DRAMs to decline nearly 25 percent during the second quarter, considering orders made in May and June, and high levels of inventory held by vendors.
Server DRAMs, which contribute to over 30 percent of the category's shipments, will also face an even heavier price pressure, it said.
The continued slump in DRAM prices is expected to weigh on profitability by South Korean chipmakers in the second quarter, with a rebound not expected in the near term.
Both Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., the world's two largest memory chip makers, posted sluggish first-quarter earnings as their source of revenue mainly comes from DRAMs and NAND flash chips.
