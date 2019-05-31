Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin surprised with his own hot stretch
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (Yonhap) -- By emerging as one of the very best starters in the majors so far in 2019, Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin hasn't just silenced naysayers who'd doubted his ability to bounce back from shoulder and elbow problems.
The 32-year-old left-hander has also surprised himself with his dominant run.
Ryu blanked the New York Mets over 7 2/3 strong innings at Dodger Stadium here on Thursday, holding them to four hits in a 2-0 victory. Ryu leads the majors with a 1.48 ERA, and sits atop the National League (NL) leaderboard with eight victories.
He's on pace to shatter his career-high of 14 wins, set in his rookie season in 2013 and matched the following year. Prior to this season, Ryu said his goal was to reach 20 wins for the first time -- though he often insisted it wasn't just about getting to the milestone but about staying healthy and making enough starts to have a crack at 20 wins.
Not only has he been mostly healthy, save for one short stint on the injured list, Ryu has been winning at an impressive clip.
"Things are going surprisingly well, and I think it's a great sign," Ryu said during the post-game press conference. "(Wins are coming) a lot faster than I'd expected."
Ryu had a brilliant May, going 5-0 with a 0.59 ERA to establish himself as the favorite for the NL Pitcher of the Month honors. The month included a 32-inning scoreless streak and a complete game shutout for Ryu. He pitched at least seven innings in five out of six starts in May.
"I think I pitched extremely well and did what I was supposed to do as a starting pitcher," Ryu said of his performance in May. "My goal is to go six or seven innings every time I take the mound and I was able to do that in May."
Against the Mets, Ryu had seven strikeouts, all of them of the swinging variety, with a mix of changeups and cutters. Ryu said he had never thrown his changeups better this season.
"I threw it a lot because I was confident in it and I was able to command it really well," he said. "I threw it to any spot I wanted to, whether it was for a strike or a ball."
Ryu's name is at or near the top of several pitching categories. In addition to leading the NL in wins and ERA, Ryu is tops in walks and hits per innings pitched (WHIP) with 0.81, in strikeout-to-walk ratio with 13.80 and second in the opponents' on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) with .539.
Ryu reiterated that the only stat he pays any attention to is the number of walks. He issued one free pass against the Mets, and that in itself is news, since he came into this game having given up only one walk in his past 37 innings at Dodger Stadium.
"I try not to walk anybody," he said. "Today, I got into a jam after giving up a walk and a base hit. There wouldn't have been any trouble if I hadn't walked anyone."
