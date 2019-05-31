Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #football

Nat'l U-18 football team to face disciplinary hearing over controversial victory celebration in China

16:33 May 31, 2019

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will open disciplinary proceedings against the national men's under-18 football team for players' disrespectful celebration of a recent victory in China.

This AFP photo, via Osports, taken on May 29, 2019, shows a player on the South Korean men's under-18 football team with his foot on the championship trophy after South Korea won the Panda Cup youth competition in Chengdu, China. (Yonhap)

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Friday it will hold a disciplinary committee meeting in June over the aftermath the U-18 team's title at the Panda Cup.

After beating hosts China 3-0 Wednesday in Chengdu to win the youth competition, one South Korean player was pictured with his foot on the championship trophy. South Korean players are also accused of having pretended to urinate on the trophy.

The photo caused an uproar in China after going viral on social media. The local tournament organizers stripped South Korea of the trophy, and the U-18 team coaches and players held a press conference to apologize and also visited Chengdu Football Association to do the same in person. The KFA has also sent notes of apology to both the Chinese Football Association and Chengdu Football Association.

The KFA said the U-18 team returned home early Friday and it has spoken with the player who put his foot on the trophy about the incident.

In this Xinhua News Agency photo from May 31, 2019, members of the South Korean men's under-18 football team bow in apology to China after a picture emerged of a South Korean player celebrating the team's Panda Cup title with his foot on the championship trophy. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK