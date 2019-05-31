Vice FM urges Japan not to use seafood inspection plan against S. Korean imports
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young called on Japan on Friday to not use its plan to toughen inspections of South Korean fishery imports as a "disguised discriminatory" measure against them, the foreign ministry said.
Cho made the remark as Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nakamine paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his recent inauguration and express condolences over this week's boat disaster in Hungary that left seven South Koreans dead and 19 others missing.
On Thursday, Tokyo announced a plan to strengthen inspections of South Korean seafood imports from June, triggering speculation that it may be a tit-for-tat measure against Seoul's restrictions on Japanese seafood imports imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.
"Regarding the Japanese government's announcement on the plan to toughen inspections of imported seafood, Vice Foreign Minister Cho requested that such a strengthening of inspections should not be operated as a disguised discriminatory measure against South Korean seafood," the ministry said in a press release.
At the meeting with the Japanese envoy, Cho expressed his condolences to the victims of a deadly stabbing rampage in Kawasaki near Tokyo on Tuesday that left two people dead and many others wounded.
Cho, known for his extensive expertise in Japan-related affairs, took office last Friday, amid tensions with Tokyo over Japan's wartime forced labor and other issues.
