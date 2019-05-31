Yonhap News Summary
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
SEOUL -- Jin, a member of global stars BTS, joined the UNICEF Korea's club of top donators, having contributed to the United Nations organization since last year, its Korea office said Friday.
Jin's financial donation to the Korean office of the United Nations Children's Fund has surpassed 100 million won (US$84,000) since he started contributing in May last year, according to UNICEF Korea.
This entitled him to join the UNICEF Korea's Honors Club, a group of people who donated more than 100 million won. Its membership includes Olympic figure staking champion Kim Yu-na, actor Won Bin and Suh Kyung-bae, chairman of AmorePacific Group.
After another gem, Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin virtual lock for NL Pitcher of Month
SEOUL -- The case is closed.
After tossing his fourth scoreless start of the season, all of them coming in May, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers has all but locked down the National League (NL) Pitcher of the Month award.
Ryu threw 7 2/3 shutout innings against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time). He scattered four hits and had seven strikeouts against just one walk. He leads the NL with eight wins and is tops in all of baseball with a 1.48 ERA.
State pension to increase overseas investment to 50 pct in 2024
SEOUL -- South Korea's state pension will gradually increase its overseas investment to some 50 percent of its assets under management in 2024 as part of its effort to boost returns and diversify its portfolio, its management committee said Friday.
Under the five-year investment plan, the National Pension Service (NPS), the fund's operator, aims to log a return rate of 5.3 percent for the 2020-2024 period.
As of late 2018, some 30.1 percent of the pension fund's assets were invested in overseas assets.
DRAM prices continue to fall in May on weak demand: report
SEOUL -- Prices of DRAM products for computers continued to fall this month on weak demand and a high level of inventory by major suppliers, a market tracker's price chart showed Friday.
The average price of 8-gigabit DDR4 DRAM, a benchmark price for the category, stood at US$3.75, slipping 6.3 percent down from a month ago and cut by more than half from a historic high of $8.20 in September, according to DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce.
While DRAM prices kept trending downward this year, the pace of the latest decline has slowed compared with the previous month's 12.3 percent on-month fall.
Vice FM urges Japan not to use seafood inspection plan against S. Korean imports
SEOUL -- Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young called on Japan on Friday to not use its plan to toughen inspections of South Korean fishery imports as a "disguised discriminatory" measure against them, the foreign ministry said.
Cho made the remark as Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nakamine paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his recent inauguration and express condolences over this week's boat disaster in Hungary that left seven South Koreans dead and 19 others missing.
No change in Seoul-Washington shared stance on N.K. missile tests: minister
SINGAPORE -- South Korea's defense minister insisted Friday that the official stance of Seoul and Washington remains the same on the North Korean missiles fired earlier this month, despite the U.S. defense chief's characterization of the launches as a violation of U.N. sanctions.
The remark by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo indicates that South Korea still has not conclusively determined whether or not the short-range missiles, fired on May 9, were ballistic missiles banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions as analysis is still under way.
