S. Korea's exports down 9.4 pct in May

09:00 June 01, 2019

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports dropped 9.4 percent in May from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the sixth consecutive month, data showed Saturday.

Outbound shipments came to US$45.9 billion for May, down from the $50.68 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports moved down 1.9 percent last month to $43.64 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $2.27 billion in May, marking 88 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.

