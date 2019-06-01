Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #trade balance-May

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down 9.4 pct in May on chips, China

09:23 June 01, 2019

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS details in last 4 paras, photo)
By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports dropped 9.4 percent in May from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the sixth consecutive month, data showed Saturday, due mainly to the sluggish shipments of chips and the weak Chinese economy.

Outbound shipments came to US$45.9 billion for May, down from the $50.68 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports moved down 1.9 percent last month to $43.64 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $2.27 billion in May, marking 88 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports. The surplus, however, narrowed from $5.13 billion and $4 billion posted in March and April.

South Korea's overall exports lost ground mostly due to semiconductors, the country's main export good, whose shipments fell a whopping 30 percent over the cited period, according to the ministry.

Exports to China, the biggest trading partner for Asia's fourth-largest economy, also slipped 20 percent in May from a year earlier.

The sound performance of rechargeable batteries, electric cars, and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, however, made up for some of the losses caused by chips and petrochemical goods, the data showed.

(LEAD) S. Korea's exports down 9.4 pct in May on chips, China - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK