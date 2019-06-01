Korean-language dailies

-- 1st case of swine fever in N. Korea, disease prevention efforts in border regions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Society where values of sharing take on increasing importance (Kookmin Daily)

-- Search operations hamstrung by strong currents (Donga llbo)

-- Hungary police arrest captain, little progress in search operations (Segye Times)

-- Hyundai Heavy Industries shareholders OK split-up plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Search operations hampered by fast currents, complicated national borders (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Candlelights and white flowers on river bank in hopes of finding survivors (Hankyoreh)

-- Victims families anxiously waiting while visibility inside Danube river remains zero (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Sunken sightseeing ship confirmed to be 3 meters under water (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Heavy Industries' labor appears poised to resist split-up plan (Korea Economic Daily)

