(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 1)

The government's public finance management has come under question after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki revealed that the national debt could hit a level equivalent to 45 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). He estimated the national debt at 45 percent of the GDP for 2022 to 2033 in a workshop run by the ruling Democratic Party (DP). His comment suggested more fiscal expansion if the debt share against the GDP — currently under 40 percent — shoots up to 45 percent over the next three to four years.