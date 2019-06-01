Pro-N.K. media urges U.S. to act first to break nuclear impasse
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan pressed the United States on Saturday to take action first to address Pyongyang's concerns so as to break the impasse in nuclear negotiations between the two countries.
The Chosun Sinbo also reported that Pyongyang can take corresponding action should Washington come out with a "constructive" measure by the year-end negotiation deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"Given that North Korea and the United States have a longstanding hostile relationship, the North would never act first unilaterally if the U.S. does not show its willingness to address the North's concerns through action," the newspaper said in an article.
It then called for "simultaneous action" by both sides to build trust.
"Trust is not a feeling that can be built overnight," the newspaper said.
"To build sufficient trust, it definitely requires simultaneous action by both sides and needs a step-by-step method to deal with what can be done one by one," it added.
The nuclear parley has been stalled since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February due to gaps over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization and Washington's sanctions relief.
Since the summit, the North has been escalating tensions by hardening its rhetoric against the U.S. and firing off an array of projectiles into the East Sea -- short of breaking its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests.
