Kim Jong-un appears in public two days in row
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made an inspection visit to a machinery factory, the country's official news agency said Sunday, one day after he made his first public appearance in more than three weeks.
Kim, who had been out of public view since the North conducted short-range missile launches on May 9, resumed public activity with a visit to Kanggye General Tractor Plant and other factories, according to a Korean Central News Agency report on Saturday.
On Sunday, KCNA reported that Kim paid another "field guidance" trip, to Phyongnam General Machine Plant.
"Noting that the Phyongnam General Machine Plant holds a very important place in the development of the national economy, he stressed again that the production processes should be updated on a higher level to meet the requirements of the Party policy to build a Juche-based and self-supporting plant," KCNA said.
"It is important to set right the problems that arose in the first-phase updating and, at the same time, put spurs to the second-phase updating to increase production capacity and turn out more machines to satisfy the needs of the country, he said," the report said.
