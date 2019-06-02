S. Korea seeking re-election as ICAO council member: minister
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to retain a seat on the governing council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) this year, the country's transport minister said Sunday, calling for support from global aviation leaders.
Kim Hyun-mee, who heads the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, said at the 75th International Air Transportation Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Seoul that South Korea aims to be re-elected as ICAO council member.
"Korea has striven to achieve balanced and sustainable development of the global aviation industry as an ICAO Council Member State since 2001," Kim said in her welcoming speech at the IATA event. "In order to make further contributions to the development of the global aviation industry, we look forward to being re-elected this year. We appreciate your support in this regard."
South Korea is looking for its seventh consecutive term on the governing council at ICAO, a U.N. agency that sets global aviation policy and standards. IATA is a trade association that represents some 290 airlines.
Kim reiterated that South Korea has been active in supporting growth of aviation industry and will continue to seek solutions with airlines to tackle challenges in the industry, including safety and protection of consumers.
"Though Korea ranks 109th in the world in terms of physical area, the network of air routes crisscrossing Korean airspace is the seventh largest in the world," she said. "I hope this meeting will share our extensive experiences between our countries and airlines, so that the whole aviation industry can make another leap forward."
kdon@yna.co.kr
