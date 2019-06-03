(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 3)

Rep. Min Kyung-wook, the party's spokesperson, posted an incomprehensible comment on Facebook. He said, "When ordinary people fall into the water, the golden time needed to rescue them is only three minutes." His comment targeted President Moon's remark that the most important thing is the speed in rescue operations. At an emergency meeting shortly after the tragic sinking last week of a sightseeing boat carrying Korean tourists on the Danube River in Budapest, Moon gave instructions to government officials "to cooperate with the Hungarian authorities through all available diplomatic channels."