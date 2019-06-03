S. Korean Lee Jeong-eun wins U.S. Women's Open for 1st LPGA title

Lee started the final round alone in sixth place at five-under, two strokes behind co-leaders, Liu Yu and Celine Boutier. The South Korean began her round by trading a bogey with a birdie over the first two holes. She picked up back-to-back birdies at the 11th and the 12th to move to seven-under, as Liu and Boutier battled their ways through an up-and-down round.